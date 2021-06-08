R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $85,265.62 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE RRD remained flat at $$6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 896,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,187. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

