Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

