Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 218,081 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,295,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

