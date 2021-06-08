Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

