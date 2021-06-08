Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.