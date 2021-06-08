Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $590,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 145.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STBA opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

