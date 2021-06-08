Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £148.64 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,858 ($24.27) per share, with a total value of £148.64 ($194.20).

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.08) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,787.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 39.54. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,926 ($25.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,984.83 ($25.93).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

