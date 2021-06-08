Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.89

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 648.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

