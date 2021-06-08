Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $125.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 46.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Raymond James by 128.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. 1,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,027. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

