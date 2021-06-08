RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.74. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

