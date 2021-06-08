Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:O opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

