Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):
- 6/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 763 ($9.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 801 ($10.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.
LON RMG opened at GBX 602.62 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,703.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. Royal Mail plc has a 1-year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
