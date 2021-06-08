Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):

6/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 763 ($9.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 801 ($10.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

LON RMG opened at GBX 602.62 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,703.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. Royal Mail plc has a 1-year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Get Royal Mail plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.