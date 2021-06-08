Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vaccitech (VACC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC):

5/25/2021 – Vaccitech is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Vaccitech is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Vaccitech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Vaccitech is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VACC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,451. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

