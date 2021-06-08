Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.