Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.