REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 228,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

