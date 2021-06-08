RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,685. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $192.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.82.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

