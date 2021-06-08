Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Renasant by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.