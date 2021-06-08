Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg Sells 10,214 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

