Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPAI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.