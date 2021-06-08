Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) PT Raised to $14.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

