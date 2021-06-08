Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) PT Raised to $14.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.
RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
