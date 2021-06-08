REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

REV Group stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.