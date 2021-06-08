REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.
NYSE:REVG opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84.
In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.
