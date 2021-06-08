Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.81 $3.21 billion $0.37 15.14 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Bradesco pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Dacotah Banks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides health, life, and personal accident insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

