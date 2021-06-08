Reviewing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.07% 9.39% 3.86% Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29 Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $37.56, indicating a potential downside of 17.75%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential downside of 29.17%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 13.55 $165.62 million $1.72 26.55 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.45 -$8.76 million $1.02 21.63

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

