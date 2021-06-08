Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 6,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $859.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Revlon by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

