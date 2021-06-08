Revolution Populi (RVP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

