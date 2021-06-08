Rewardiqa Market Capitalization Reaches $5.25 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $327,415.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.35 or 0.00929457 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

