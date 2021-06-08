RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Purchases £8,648.75 in Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,576 ($59.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.93. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

