Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.