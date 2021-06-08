Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.45 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lazard by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 514,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after buying an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

