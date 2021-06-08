Rhumbline Advisers Has $5 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,308,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

