Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,587 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in frontdoor were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

