RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,604. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

