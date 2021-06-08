RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$259.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.01. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
RIV Capital Company Profile
