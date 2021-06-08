RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$259.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.01. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

