River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $114.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07.

