River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

