River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,620,000 after buying an additional 60,736 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,823,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

