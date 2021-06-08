River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 695 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

AMT opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.36. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

