Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 756 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of -188.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

