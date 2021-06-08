Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $166.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.