Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 342 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

