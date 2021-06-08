Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 6.3%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 18,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,063,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Get Root alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Root by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.