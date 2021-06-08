Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.63 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

CHD stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

