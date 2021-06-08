Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

NYSE RL opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

