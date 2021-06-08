Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

