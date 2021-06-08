Safex Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $490.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Safex Token has a market cap of $4.34 million and $490.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 78.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024586 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

