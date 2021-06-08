Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 52,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.