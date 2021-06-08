salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.18. 205,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,006. The company has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

