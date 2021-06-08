Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.