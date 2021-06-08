Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04.

